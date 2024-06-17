Cancelled Xbox Game to Finally Release After Nearly 20 Years

A game that was first supposed to release on the original Xbox console almost 20 years ago is finally set to see the light of day. All the way back in 2006, Xbox fans were looking forward to a game known as Captain Blood. Pitched as a pirate-themed hack-and-slash title, work on Captain Blood ended up eventually shifting to newer platforms that included Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Somewhere along the way, though, developer 1C SeaWolf ended up scrapping its work on Captain Blood which led to the game never becoming available. Now, well over a decade later, Captain Blood is set to finally arrive in just a few short months.

Announced today by publisher SNEG, Captain Blood is set to be released later in 2024 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As expected, Captain Blood has now been modernized a bit for these new platforms compared to when it was last shown in 2010. Generally speaking, though, it still has the look of games that were developed in the early 2000s, which is surely a plus for those looking for a hit of nostalgia.

When it comes to the reason behind releasing Captain Blood in 2024, details on this decision weren't disclosed. Instead, SNEG said that it's simply "excited to bring it back, combining its original glory with a series of modern improvements for today's gamers." This is definitely one of the more bewildering announcements that we've seen so far this year, but it's still good to see that Captain Blood will at long last be arriving for those who once looked forward to its launch.

To see more of what Captain Blood will have in store, you can check out the game's new trailer and official description below. Additionally, you can stay up to date on its impending release via its page on Steam.

"Captain Blood is a pirate-themed action game set on the Spanish Main in the 17th century, where you step into the boots of a fearsome pirate on a quest for gold and glory. Expect wild adventures with cannon firing, pistol shooting, swashbuckling sword fights, and plenty of pirate shenanigans. This action-packed hack'n'slash features fierce hand-to-hand combat, hordes of enemies, and a classic fighting system with flashy combos and epic finishers.

Prepare for intense deck battles where you can fire the ship's cannons and fend off blood-thirsty boarding crews. Collect gold to upgrade your fighting skills, buy new weapons, and become the most feared buccaneer on the high seas. Fight for wealth and glory!

Features