[Warning: This article contains potential Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers.] Vinnie Jones said he won't be reprising his X-Men role in Deadpool & Wolverine — but nothing can stop the Juggernaut. After Total Film Magazine shared a batch of new images showing Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in the Void — a junkyard of scrapped timelines where branched realities pruned by the Time Variance Authority go to die — fans got a look at the long-tongued Toad from 2000's X-Men and (what looks like) an off-brand Blade the vampire hunter inside a Mad Max-style base fashioned from a giant-sized Ant-Man corpse.

But the images hide another cameo: the Juggernaut as he appears in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. While it's unclear if it's Jones in the suit, closer inspection reveals that it is, indeed, "the Juggernaut, bitch!"

"Funnily enough I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it's such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically," the Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star recently told Yahoo Movies UK about turning down a Deadpool & Wolverine cameo. "It had its mental toll as well because you're in it and you can't do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn't strike the deal for Deadpool [and Wolverine]."

Jones added that the original Deadpool is "my favorite movie of all f—ing time more or less. I really wanted to do it, but they didn't have the budget to put me in the suit."

A more comic book-accurate version of the Juggernaut appeared in 2018's Deadpool 2, with director David Leitch providing motion capture and Reynolds voicing the CG-animated character. According to Jones, who featured opposite Jackman in The Last Stand, the Juggernaut originally had a larger role in the X-Men threequel before Matthew Vaughn was replaced by director Brett Ratner.

"The new director came on and it was not the same role as I had signed on to do," Jones said of X-Men: The Last Stand. "They diluted the dialogue … The director brought in so many moving parts and so many other actors that mine got diluted. I lost all interest quite early because I knew they were just taking me along … I was very upset really. It was such a big stage and I became an extra, that's what happened."

A previous trailer confirmed that Aaron Stanford, who portrayed the fire-manipulating mutant Pyro in 2003's X2: X-Men United and X-Men: The Last Stand, will be reprising his role in the Void where Professor X's telepathic twin sister, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), appears to be based.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens only in theaters July 26th.