Dungeons & Dragons Reveals the 48 Subclasses That Appear in 2024 Player's Handbook

Wizards of the Coast has officially revealed the 48 subclasses that appear in its new Dungeons & Dragons rulebook. As part of the game's 50th anniversary, Wizards of the Coast is releasing a new Player's Handbook that contains re-worked character creation rules, a mix of new and reworked spells, and plenty of other revisions to Dungeons & Dragons' current 5th Edition ruleset. As part of its reworked character creation rules, the D&D design team took a look at all 12 core classes and rebalanced them, adding new class features, adjusting others, and also reworking many of the subclasses that add additional abilities and specializations to a player character's abilities.

Each class will have four subclasses in the new Player's Handbook, for a total of 48 subclasses. Almost all of the subclasses from the 2014 Player's Handbook are coming back in the new rulebook, along with 15 subclasses from either other books or brand new to the game. 16 of the existing subclasses have been "revamped to the point of being new" in the words of D&D game designer Jeremy Crawford, meaning that they've received substantial changes to what players had previously used in 5th Edition.

Here are the 48 subclasses to appear in the 2024 Player's Handbook.

Barbarian:

Path of the Berserker

Path of the Wild Heart (Previously Path of the Totem Warrior)

Path of the World Tree (new to Dungeons & Dragons)

Path of the Zealot

Bard

College of Dance (new to Dungeons & Dragons)

College of Glamour

College of Lore

College of Valor

Cleric

Life Domain

Light Domain

Trickery Domain

War Domain

Druid

Circle of the Land

Circle of the Moon

Circle of the Sea (new to Dungeons & Dragons)

Circle of the Stars

Fighter

Battle Master

Champion

Eldritch Knight

Psi Warrior

Monk

Warrior of Mercy

Warrior of Shadow

Warrior of the Elements (previously the Way of the Four Elements)

Warrior of the Open Hand

Paladin

Oath of Devotion

Oath of Glory

Oath of the Ancients

Oath of Vengeance

Ranger

Beast Master

Fey Wanderer

Gloom Stalker

Hunter

Rogue

Arcane Trickster

Assassin

Soulknife

Thief

Sorcerer

Aberrant Sorcery

Clockwork Sorcery

Draconic Sorcery

Wild Magic

Warlock

Archfey Patron

Celestial Patron

Fiend Patron

Great Old One Patron

Wizard