Dungeons & Dragons Reveals the 48 Subclasses That Appear in 2024 Player's Handbook
Here are all 48 subclasses that appear in Dungeons & Dragons' upcoming Player's Handbook.
Wizards of the Coast has officially revealed the 48 subclasses that appear in its new Dungeons & Dragons rulebook. As part of the game's 50th anniversary, Wizards of the Coast is releasing a new Player's Handbook that contains re-worked character creation rules, a mix of new and reworked spells, and plenty of other revisions to Dungeons & Dragons' current 5th Edition ruleset. As part of its reworked character creation rules, the D&D design team took a look at all 12 core classes and rebalanced them, adding new class features, adjusting others, and also reworking many of the subclasses that add additional abilities and specializations to a player character's abilities.
Each class will have four subclasses in the new Player's Handbook, for a total of 48 subclasses. Almost all of the subclasses from the 2014 Player's Handbook are coming back in the new rulebook, along with 15 subclasses from either other books or brand new to the game. 16 of the existing subclasses have been "revamped to the point of being new" in the words of D&D game designer Jeremy Crawford, meaning that they've received substantial changes to what players had previously used in 5th Edition.
Here are the 48 subclasses to appear in the 2024 Player's Handbook.
Barbarian:
- Path of the Berserker
- Path of the Wild Heart (Previously Path of the Totem Warrior)
- Path of the World Tree (new to Dungeons & Dragons)
- Path of the Zealot
Bard
- College of Dance (new to Dungeons & Dragons)
- College of Glamour
- College of Lore
- College of Valor
Cleric
- Life Domain
- Light Domain
- Trickery Domain
- War Domain
Druid
- Circle of the Land
- Circle of the Moon
- Circle of the Sea (new to Dungeons & Dragons)
- Circle of the Stars
Fighter
- Battle Master
- Champion
- Eldritch Knight
- Psi Warrior
Monk
- Warrior of Mercy
- Warrior of Shadow
- Warrior of the Elements (previously the Way of the Four Elements)
- Warrior of the Open Hand
Paladin
- Oath of Devotion
- Oath of Glory
- Oath of the Ancients
- Oath of Vengeance
Ranger
- Beast Master
- Fey Wanderer
- Gloom Stalker
- Hunter
Rogue
- Arcane Trickster
- Assassin
- Soulknife
- Thief
Sorcerer
- Aberrant Sorcery
- Clockwork Sorcery
- Draconic Sorcery
- Wild Magic
Warlock
- Archfey Patron
- Celestial Patron
- Fiend Patron
- Great Old One Patron
Wizard
- Abjurer
- Diviner
- Evoker
- Illusionist