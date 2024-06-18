Nintendo Switch Online Launches Mature Version of N64 App

During today's Nintendo Direct, a new version of the N64 app was announced and subsequently released. While the previous N64 app features games released for players of all-ages, this one exclusively features games that received an M-rating from the ESRB. The app will allow Nintendo to release a wider variety of old N64 games, and the app has launched with two titles: Perfect Dark and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. At this time, we do not know of any other games that will be released for the app, but there are a lot more M-rated games on N64 than some might expect.

These two games should give subscribers a good indication of what else we can expect from the N64 Mature 17+ app. Perfect Dark was one of two M-rated games Rare released for N64, with the other one being Conker's Bad Fur Day. The beer-guzzling squirrel hasn't been seen on a Nintendo system in decades now, but it's a safe bet we'll see his return. Turok: Dinosaur Hunter is also part of a trilogy of games, so we could see Turok 2: Seeds of Evil and Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion at some point.

The Turok games were published by Acclaim. Acclaim published three South Park games on N64, including South Park, South Park: Chef's Luv Shack, and South Park Rally. Licensed games have appeared sparingly on Nintendo Switch Online's apps, but the Mature 17+ app makes an appearance by those games a little more likely than they might have been otherwise.

Another possibility is the N64 version of Resident Evil 2. The survival horror franchise did not get a lot of support on Nintendo systems until the GameCube, but the second game in the series got an N64 port in 1999. The Resident Evil 2 remake got a cloud version on Nintendo Switch a few years ago, but the N64 Mature 17+ app could give subscribers a chance to play the original version of the game. We could also see Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Mortal Kombat 4, and multiple other games.

It remains to be seen how much support the N64 Mature 17+ app will get over the coming months, but hopefully Nintendo will provide it with a steady stream of games. At the very least, things are off to a nice start! Readers should note that the app is only available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. The app can be downloaded on Switch right here.

Do you plan on downloading the N64 Mature 17+ app? What M-rated games do you want to see? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!