Nintendo Switch Online Launches Mature Version of N64 App

A new version of the N64 app has launched, exclusively featuring M-rated games.

By Marc Deschamps

During today's Nintendo Direct, a new version of the N64 app was announced and subsequently released. While the previous N64 app features games released for players of all-ages, this one exclusively features games that received an M-rating from the ESRB. The app will allow Nintendo to release a wider variety of old N64 games, and the app has launched with two titles: Perfect Dark and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. At this time, we do not know of any other games that will be released for the app, but there are a lot more M-rated games on N64 than some might expect. 

These two games should give subscribers a good indication of what else we can expect from the N64 Mature 17+ app. Perfect Dark was one of two M-rated games Rare released for N64, with the other one being Conker's Bad Fur Day. The beer-guzzling squirrel hasn't been seen on a Nintendo system in decades now, but it's a safe bet we'll see his return. Turok: Dinosaur Hunter is also part of a trilogy of games, so we could see Turok 2: Seeds of Evil and Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion at some point. 

The Turok games were published by Acclaim. Acclaim published three South Park games on N64, including South Park, South Park: Chef's Luv Shack, and South Park Rally. Licensed games have appeared sparingly on Nintendo Switch Online's apps, but the Mature 17+ app makes an appearance by those games a little more likely than they might have been otherwise. 

Another possibility is the N64 version of Resident Evil 2. The survival horror franchise did not get a lot of support on Nintendo systems until the GameCube, but the second game in the series got an N64 port in 1999. The Resident Evil 2 remake got a cloud version on Nintendo Switch a few years ago, but the N64 Mature 17+ app could give subscribers a chance to play the original version of the game. We could also see Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Mortal Kombat 4, and multiple other games. 

Related:

It remains to be seen how much support the N64 Mature 17+ app will get over the coming months, but hopefully Nintendo will provide it with a steady stream of games. At the very least, things are off to a nice start! Readers should note that the app is only available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. The app can be downloaded on Switch right here

Do you plan on downloading the N64 Mature 17+ app? What M-rated games do you want to see? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

Trending Now: