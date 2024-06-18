My Adventures with Superman Honors Dragon Ball With New Cover Art

My Adventures with Superman has shared all kinds of cool tributes to Dragon Ball in the animated series, and now one of the upcoming covers for its comic release is honoring Dragon Ball in a whole new way with its cover art! My Adventures with Superman is now working its way through Season 2 of the animated series this Spring on Adult Swim, and fans have seen how various anime project have had influence on this new take on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen. Some of these shout outs have even gone viral for being much more directs than the others.

My Adventures with Superman's official DC Comics series, written by Josie Campbell and illustrated by Pablo M. Collar, is a special series filling in the events of what went down between the first and second seasons of the TV series. The upcoming fourth issue releasing this September will feature a new variant cover from Pablo M. Collar and Ricardo Lopez Ortiz that pays tribute to Volume 42 of Dragon Ball's original manga run. This was the final volume illustrated by the late Akira Toriyama, and saw Goku waving goodbye. But in this new version, it's Superman instead.

"MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN" Comic will release an alternate cover inspired by the final volume of "DRAGON BALL" as a tribute to Akira Toriyama. pic.twitter.com/Yke7aod6HG — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) June 18, 2024

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman

My Adventures with Superman is now airing its new episodes this Spring on Adult Swim. If you wanted to catch up with the first season and Season 2's available episodes so far, My Adventures with Superman can also be found streaming with Max the day after their initial debut on Saturday evenings with Toonami. Adult Swim teases what to expect from the upcoming My Adventures with Superman Season 2 episodes as such:

"In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 has been officially announced to now be in the works with Adult Swim and Max, but a release window or date has yet to be revealed for the new episodes as of the time of this publication. You can check out Dragon Ball's manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.