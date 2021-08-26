My Hero Academia Explains Why Gigantomachia Is So Special to All For One

✖

My Hero Academia has begun the My Villain Academia Arc, turning the camera away from the heroes of UA Academy and instead placing it squarely on Shigaraki and his League of Villains as they battle against the Meta Liberation Army. Before Shigaraki can fully take control of all the resources of his mentor All For One, he is given a task by the nefarious Dr. Garaki, who wants the young villain to prove himself worthy of his sensei's legacy by bringing down Gigantomachia, who holds a special place in the world of villains and the League's future.

Not much is known about Gigantomachia when it comes to how he came to be the burly antagonist who has the ability to grow larger as he battles opponents, but his importance to All For One was certainly examined in this latest episode. As Shigaraki and the League unsuccessfully attempts to defeat him in a fight, Dr. Garaki explains why the larger-than-life villain has become so important to the villains. Not just being able to grow larger, Gigantomachia is apparently able to take on a number of Quirks without dying or suffering an extreme injury, which just goes to show how powerful a person can become once they've been injected with countless Quirks.

The experimentation of Quirks has been one of the most dangerous things that All For One has helped propel during his nefarious career, with the villain having untold numbers of powers at his disposal during his initial battle with All For One earlier in the anime series. With the idea of the Quirk Singularity Theory being prevalent in My Hero Academia, wherein characters theorize that with each new generation they are seeing Quirks become more powerful as they fuse thanks to their parents, the League of Villains is setting itself up to be a force in hero society, much to the detriment of UA Academy.

During the latest episode of Season Five, Shigaraki and his crew are barely able to keep up with Gigantomachia, as the young villains find themselves battling him for days but seemingly making no progress before being interrupted by a disturbing phone call by ReDestro. While the upcoming story will mostly focus on the villain war between these two factions, expect Gigantomachia to have a big role in the coming episodes.

What role do you think Gigantomachia will play in the future of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.