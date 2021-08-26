My Hero Academia Unveils Villainous Preview For Episode 109

✖

My Hero Academia is swinging into the thick of the My Villain Academia Arc, which is pitting the members of Shigaraki's League of Villains against the Meta Liberation Army, and the Shonen franchise has unveiled a new preview for the next episode that will see the villain war ratchet up the intensity. With Shigaraki and company attempting to take down the massive villain Gigantomachia in order to prove themselves to Dr. Garaki, and claim his High-End Nomus, it seems that ReDestro and the MLA have other ideas in mind for the future of the world and the League's place within it.

Episode 109 won't just see the initial clash between the League of the Meta Liberation Army, it will, more than likely, give us a look into the past of the fan-favorite villain Toga, the blood stealing villainess that has an unhealthy obsession with the likes of Deku and Uravity. With the Meta Liberation Army currently having over one hundred thousand members to its name as its influence spreads across the country, it will be no easy feat in bringing them down, though the insanity and power of the League just might be able to do it. Season Five currently only has a handful of episodes before it draws to a close, but it is certainly promising to end with a bang.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared the brand new images for the next episode that will see the Villain War reach new insane heights, as Shigaraki and his fellow villains attempt to not only gain the trust of Dr. Garaki, but dodge the advances of the Meta Liberation Army:

The Meta Liberation Army itself has finally revealed its top members in this latest season, though they have been playing a major role in the background of the series. On the official website for My Hero Academia, the franchise dives into the villainous enclave with an official description:

"When Quirks were still called 'meta abilities," a man known as Destro led a radical group of individuals who believed those abilities should be used freely. Some years later, he was arrested and the group disassembled, but his son Rikiya Yotsubashi took the name ReDestro and silently started building an army, little by little. Now the number of liberation soldiers at his command is over 100,000. ReDestro also plays the role of a well-known company's CEO. Among the liberation soldiers, there are even some pro-heroes,"