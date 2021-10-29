My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Sets U.S. Blu-ray/DVD Release Date

✖

My Hero Academia has finally set a Blu-ray and DVD release date for the World Heroes' Mission movie for fans in the United States! Kohei Horikoshi's original manga franchise had a great year last year with both the fifth season of the anime powering through its run and the launch of its third feature film release throughout theaters around the world. This newest film had challenged Izuku Midoriya and the others with a new kind of world spanning mission as they took on dangerous threats together with many other notable pro heroes from other countries around the world.

The third feature film in the franchise had a successful run through its international territories, but fans who did not get to check it out in theaters have been clamoring for a home video release. With Funimation initially releasing the film in theaters, Crunchyroll has announced that it will be launching My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission's Blu-ray and DVD release on shelves beginning on August 23rd. Versions releasing in Walmart and Best Buy will have their own respective exclusives too, and you can check out the Blu-ray itself below:

Thankfully it's not too long of a wait for the new movie to hit home media, so fans who missed out won't have to wait for too much longer! As for what to expect from the third feature film, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission originally hit theaters last year, and is teased as such, "In My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn't commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise's global plans of eliminating all Quirks?"

What do you think? Were you able to check out My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission during its original run? Are you going to grab the Blu-ray and DVD when you get the chance? Where does it rank among the three movies overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!