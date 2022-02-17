When Is My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Going to Release Its DVD?

My Hero Academia fans have their eyes on season six later this year. The manga will have some of its most epic arcs adapted when the anime returns, but there is something fans stateside need to binge before the show comes back. There are still tons of netizens who haven’t seen My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, and its recent release in Japan has fans wondering when the movie is going to hit home video.

The question is only burning brighter now that the anime’s third film has gone live in Japan. Both the Blu-ray and DVD are live overseas for fans. The release took place on February 16, just over six months since the movie went live in theaters. And if My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission keeps that trend up, it will be a while before fans stateside can take it home.

After all, the movie hit up U.S. theaters back in October 2021. If the film’s DVD release tracks here as it did in Japan, My Hero Academia will drop its Blu-ray/DVD in six months which leaves us with an April 2022 release. This wouldn’t leave stateside fans hanging for long, and until we get official word, fans are sticking to this theory.

After all, the home video releases for My Hero Academia‘s films have been all over the place, so it is hard to lock down a pattern. Its first movie, Two Heroes, dropped its Japanese home video in February 2019 before the U.S. release came just a month later. This all changed with the second movie, Heroes Rising. This film released its home video in Japan in July 2020, but it didn’t come overseas until that October. There is no doubt the pandemic impacted the second film’s delayed release, and its continued impact on the global supply chain has made the future uncertain for World Heroes’ Mission. But if we are lucky, the film will make landfall in the U.S. well before summer gets into the swing of things.

Did you get to see My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission in theaters? Will you be nabbing it on home video? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.