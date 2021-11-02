My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Releases New Clips: Watch

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission has released two new clips after its release in North American theaters! One of the most exciting aspects of the franchise this year was not only seeing the anime return for a fifth season, but with a third feature film. Premiering earlier this Summer in Japan, the third movie in the franchise saw Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki join with Endeavor on a new mission that took them around the world along with other nations’ pro heroes to take down a mysterious group setting bombs in various locations.

With My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission officially releasing in North America (and getting ready to launch in other international territories next), Funimation is celebrating the theatrical release with a set of new clips showing off not only a fierce battle between Shoto and a powerful villain and one showing a much less intense interaction between Izuku Midoriya and the franchise’s new character introduced in the film, Rody Soul. You can check out the two clips below as released by Funimation:

With the film now making its international limited theatrical release, it’s a matter of time before it gets its own home video and potential streaming release next year. These clips are a great way to tease the kinds of tones and battles fans can expect to see in the new film, and a good tease of what to expect if you have yet to catch it. Given the response to the film has been positive with fans and the box office thus far, it seems like it was a big hit. My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is not yet rated, and runs for 104 minutes. Funimation officially describes the film as such:

“In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?”

What do you think of these new clips from My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission? Have you been able to check out the new movie yet? If so, how did you feel about it? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!