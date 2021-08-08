My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Movie Premiere With Fun Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia's creator has celebrated the debut of the new World Heroes' Mission movie in Japan with a fun new sketch! With the fifth season of the anime series nearing its end, one of the most anticipated releases from the series was the third feature film in the franchise taking Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo around the world on a huge new mission while working with Endeavor and other pros from all over. It's a huge new adventure for the franchise, and the original series creator was excited to see this new movie premiere as well.

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi took to Twitter to celebrate World Heroes' Mission's theatrical debut in Japan (with has already hit it big at the box office) with a fun sketch depicting the central heroes of the feature, Izuku, Shoto, Katsuki and brand new addition for the movie, Rody Soul. After sharing a fun sketch for Two Heroes earlier in the week, this is a fun way to ease the wait for the film's eventual international release outside of Japan. You can check it out below:

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is now in theaters in Japan, but has yet to see an international release date as of this writing. The film is officially described as such, "A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia."

Are you excited to eventually check out My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission when it finally premieres outside of Japan? What are you hoping to see the franchise's third movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!