My Hero Academia Reveals Villain Cast for World Heroes' Mission Movie

My Hero Academia has announced its cast of villains for the new World Heroes' Mission movie! My Hero Academia is gearing up for the release of its third feature film next month, and has been steadily revealing more of what we can look forward to in its world spanning new mission focusing on Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki's time working with Endeavor. The main villain for the film has already been revealed as well as the voice behind this new antagonist, and now we have gotten the full list of villains working alongside them.

Making up the central "Humanize no Villain" group that's terrorizing the world are the likes of Belos, Sir Pentas, Shidero, Leviathan, and Allen Kay, and a new pro hero from Oseon, Claire Voyance, rounds out the new additions. You can find the original announcement along with the look at the first look at each of the character designs for the new additions below from World Heroes' Mission's official Twitter account! The new additions to the cast break down as such:

MariyaIse as Belos

JunyaEnoki as Sir Pentas

YuichiroUmehara as Shidero

Shogo Sakata as Leviathan

Hirofumi Nojima as Allen Kay

Youko Honna as Claire Voyance

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is hitting theaters in Japan on August 6th, but there's no word on an international release date for the film just yet. The film is officially described as such, "A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. "In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia."

What do you think of these newest additions to the My Hero Academia cast? What are you hoping to see in the World Heroes' Mission movie?