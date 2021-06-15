My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Drops First Full Trailer

It looks like the time has come to celebrate My Hero Academia. The series is living its best life right now with season five, and the manga is on a high. Now, it will not be long before My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission debuts in theaters and its first full trailer has gone live.

As you can see above, the trailer gives a full look at the anime's third movie. My Hero Academia starts off hot as Izuku is shown on a newscast after being accused of mass murder, and the story only gets wilder from there.

(Photo: My Hero Academia)

This new movie seems to blend in a cult-driven villain, so our pro heroes are going to have a lot on their hands. Of course, everyone from Class 1-A is in this trailer, but they are not alone. Pros like Endeavor, Hawks, Mt. Lady, and more can be found fighting at various junctures.

Currently, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is slated to debut on August 6th in Japan. There is no word on when the movie will head to the United States, but fans are expecting a late 2021 release if not early 2022. This feature will go live after My Hero Academia season five wraps, so the timeline of this movie is still up in the air.

Want to know more about My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission? You can find its synopsis below:

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity.

In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team," it continues. "It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academiaia."

