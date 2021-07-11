My Hero Academia Announces Worldwide Fan Event for World Heroes' Mission Movie

✖

My Hero Academia is celebrating the upcoming release of its new World Heroes' Mission movie with a special worldwide fan event! The third feature film in the franchise is gearing up to hit theaters in Japan next month, and while there has yet to be a release date or window set for its international release, the franchise wants fans around the world to get in on the fun of the new movie's release anyway. With the movie's drop so close in Japan, there will be a special event streaming around the world for fans later this month.

My Hero Academia will be holding a World Fan Meeting event on July 19th at 6:30PM JST (5:30AM EST on July 20th) through TOHO's official YouTube channel. The event will be featuring members of the cast such as Daiki Yamashita (the voice of Izuku), Nobuhiko Okamoto (the voice of Bakugo) Yuki Kaji (Shoto Todoroki), Kazuya Nakai (who voices the film's villain, Flect Turn) Megumi Hayashibara (who voices new character, Pino), and Ryo Yoshizawa (who voices new addition, Rody Soul).

"#MyHeroAcademia The Movie 3" World Fan Meeting to be held on July 19!

The event will be broadcasted on YouTube and we make a special video for it, featuring messages from you! Send us your “PLUS ULTRA” short video message with #plusultra_message! info▼https://t.co/I9QdCzM9KN pic.twitter.com/LU3ktvxa5h — 僕のヒーローアカデミア "ヒロアカ"アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) July 11, 2021

Making things even more enticing for fans outside of Japan is the promise of simultaneous interpretation of the streaming event from the announcement on the film's official website, and My Hero Academia is going even further by taking special video message submissions from fans for a special "Plus Ultra" commemorative message for World Heroes' Mission during the event. With the third movie in the franchise soon releasing in Japan on August 6th, it won't be long before we find out what this world spanning movie has to offer!

The film is officially described as such, "A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. "In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academy."

Will you be tuning into this worldwide event for My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission later this month? What are you hoping to see from the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!