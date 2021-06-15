My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Adds One Piece Star as New Villain

✖

My Hero Academia has added a One Piece star to the mix as the villain for its new World Heroes' Mission movie! My Hero Academia is getting ready to launch its third feature film in Japan later this Summer, and it will see Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo working together with heroes all around the world to stop a new terrorist threat. This new threat will be all across the world, but we don't know too much about the central villain themselves outside of why they seem to be bombing certain areas.

Now we have gotten our best look yet. at the villain for My Hero Academia's next movie. Joining the cast of My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is Kazuya Nakai (who most famously voices Roronoa Zoro in One Piece) as the main villain, Flect Turn. This new villain (much like the other original character previously revealed to be coming to the film, Rody) features a design from series creator Kohei Horikoshi and you can check it out below from the film's official Twitter account:

My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission releases August 6th in Japan, but no details about its international release have been revealed at the time of this writing. The film is officially described as such, "A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity."

The synopsis further continues with, "In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academy."

What do you think of My Hero Academia's newest villain? Will you be checking out World Heroes' Mission when you get the chance? Excited to see Zoro's voice actor joining the world of My Hero Academia? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!