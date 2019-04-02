‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ Season 3 Debuts First Trailer

Wataru Watari’s My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected light novel series may be officially coming to an end in just a few weeks, but fans will soon see more of the series through anime. After the second season, adapted as My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! came to an end in 2015, fans did not expect to see the series return. But now it’s quickly become one of the most anticipated releases of 2019.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU recently revealed a debut trailer for the third season of the series during AnimeJapan 2019, and you can check it out above as it teases some of the drama coming in future episodes.

The second season of the series left the central trio of Hachiman, Yui, and Yukino on some pretty rocky ground as they began to question their relationships with one another in the service club. Fans have been wanted to see more this trio ever since, and can’t wait for the series to make its comeback sometime soon. Though currently its release window is unconfirmed as of this writing.

My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected — otherwise known as My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU in anime or by its shortened Oregairu — is a series of light novels created by Wataru Watari with illustrations provided by Ponkan8. The manga release of the series is illustrated by Io Naomichi, and has been running in Shogakukan’s Sunday GX Comics since 2012.

The series has been adapted into anime for two seasons with a third season recently announced. The first two seasons are currently now streaming on Crunchyroll, and the series is described as such, “So exactly what’s going to happen when Hachiman Hikigaya, an isolated high school student with no friends, no interest in making any and a belief that everyone else’s supposedly great high school experiences are either delusions or outright lies, is coerced by a well meaning faculty member into joining the one member “Services Club” run by Yukino Yukinoshita, who’s smart, attractive and generally considers everyone in her school to be her complete inferior?”

