Naruto Fans Are Striking Out with Their Most Controversial Opinions
The Naruto franchise has risen to such high levels of popularity that Masashi Kishimoto's story that it is often touted as one of the biggest series to ever be released via Weekly Shonen Jump, and fans have recently taken to social media to express their most controversial opinions regarding the series that brought the Hidden Leaf Village to life. With the current iteration of the series following the next generation of ninjas, aka the children of the likes of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and other young ninjas of the original story, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is definitely trying to continue the series in style.
Twitter User 2 Side Anime got the ball rolling on the controversial opinion train that dives into the world created by Masashi Kishimoto which doesn't seem to be ending any time soon:
NARUTO/BORUTO opinions that could get you like this? pic.twitter.com/4H8rLJa3Ti— Mitsuki father (@2sideAnime) June 17, 2021
What is your controversial Naruto opinion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.
Sakura For The Win
prevnext
Sakura is hard as fuck, after that fight with Sasori idk how people still don’t fuck with her— elf boy (@andianu2) June 17, 2021
Was Madara Stronger Than We Thought?
prevnext
3 eyed madara was stronger and was beating team 7 and also could beat kaguya in a fight— 🐉SudaneseSensei🥷🏿 (@Jibraaiyl1) June 17, 2021
Boruto Has The Goods
prevnext
New gen Team 7 is the best— Apollo ⁶𓅓 (@apolloletoborn) June 17, 2021
Fans Are Sleeping On Danzo
prevnext
Danzo is one of the best villains in Naruto and without him Naruto's story wouldn't be as good as it is now— rusell jn (@KylianNeta) June 17, 2021
The Akatsuki Remains The GOAT
prevnext
akatsuki >kara— Nada (@rose75110885) June 17, 2021
not in terms of powers but entertaining and backstory, writing
it felt like every character is unique in its own and their interactions are really enjoyable
Not Everyone Is A Fan of Boruto
prevnext
Boruto is trash and shouldn’t exist it is just a cash grab because Naruto and Sasuke are such popular characters they needed to continue a story with them in it somehow.— BassProShop93 (@Bassproshop93) June 17, 2021
It Isn't?
prevnext
It isn’t the best anime in the world— Tacticalszz (@tacticalszz) June 17, 2021
Was Sasuke Over-Rated?
prev
Sasuke was a bit overrated! Saved many times by his team mates. Would have been easily killed by Bee.— Jean Claude Akpaud❤🇨🇮 (@JeanAkpaud) June 18, 2021