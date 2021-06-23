Naruto Fans Are Striking Out with Their Most Controversial Opinions

The Naruto franchise has risen to such high levels of popularity that Masashi Kishimoto's story that it is often touted as one of the biggest series to ever be released via Weekly Shonen Jump, and fans have recently taken to social media to express their most controversial opinions regarding the series that brought the Hidden Leaf Village to life. With the current iteration of the series following the next generation of ninjas, aka the children of the likes of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and other young ninjas of the original story, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is definitely trying to continue the series in style.

Twitter User 2 Side Anime got the ball rolling on the controversial opinion train that dives into the world created by Masashi Kishimoto which doesn't seem to be ending any time soon:

NARUTO/BORUTO opinions that could get you like this? pic.twitter.com/4H8rLJa3Ti — Mitsuki father (@2sideAnime) June 17, 2021

What is your controversial Naruto opinion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.