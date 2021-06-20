Naruto and Sasuke Stun Fans with Boruto's Biggest Battle Yet

Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha have been through a lot. The two ninjas have become anime icons thanks to all of their adventures, and things have only gotten more intense since they became fathers. Thanks to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, our heroes have a ton on their plate, and that is why they both just kickstarted the sequel's biggest battle yet.

The whole thing went down this weekend when episode 204 hit up fans. Boruto did not even hesitate with its take on Sasuke and Naruto's fight with Jigen. The head of Kara made it clear he would kill the heroes if they interfered with his plans, but Naruto isn't about to let the baddie leave the Hidden Leaf with Kawaki.

(Photo: Pierrot)

Or for a matter of fact, he won't let Boruto go either. Jigen let it slip that he's got his eye Naruto's oldest kid, and that revelation pushed Sasuke and the Hokage into papa bear mode.

As you can see below, Naruto fans are freaking out over episode 204 not just for its story but its striking animation. The animation team did not spare any expense with this battle, and fans are even comparing it to the fight Sasuke and Naruto had with Momoshiki back in the day. This sort of clean artwork isn't seen every day under Studio Pierrot, so it is important to enjoy. And of course, fans are desperate to know how episode 204 will wrap its cliffhanger now that Naruto's life is hanging in the balance.

