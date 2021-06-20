Naruto and Sasuke Stun Fans with Boruto's Biggest Battle Yet
Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha have been through a lot. The two ninjas have become anime icons thanks to all of their adventures, and things have only gotten more intense since they became fathers. Thanks to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, our heroes have a ton on their plate, and that is why they both just kickstarted the sequel's biggest battle yet.
The whole thing went down this weekend when episode 204 hit up fans. Boruto did not even hesitate with its take on Sasuke and Naruto's fight with Jigen. The head of Kara made it clear he would kill the heroes if they interfered with his plans, but Naruto isn't about to let the baddie leave the Hidden Leaf with Kawaki.
Or for a matter of fact, he won't let Boruto go either. Jigen let it slip that he's got his eye Naruto's oldest kid, and that revelation pushed Sasuke and the Hokage into papa bear mode.
As you can see below, Naruto fans are freaking out over episode 204 not just for its story but its striking animation. The animation team did not spare any expense with this battle, and fans are even comparing it to the fight Sasuke and Naruto had with Momoshiki back in the day. This sort of clean artwork isn't seen every day under Studio Pierrot, so it is important to enjoy. And of course, fans are desperate to know how episode 204 will wrap its cliffhanger now that Naruto's life is hanging in the balance.
What do you think of this latest Boruto battle? Do you think Naruto will make it out of this fight alive? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Going All Out
Conclusion, Boruto 204 was an awesome episode and did justice to the Jigen fight 100/10. Not only the animation but also the art was great. You could feel how strong Jigen was, compared to Naruto and Sasuke 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2j0awtYSvY— Bonamize 🌊🌙 (@bonamize) June 20, 2021
Will Cry Forever
This moment made me tear up in the manga and the anime did it justice. You can feel Sasuke absolutely doesn’t want to go as Naruto sacrifice himself to let him escape but he has no choice.+ pic.twitter.com/kOWlalQLmf— Bonamize 🌊🌙 (@bonamize) June 20, 2021
Serving Looks
Both Naruto and Sasuke were looking amazing this episode 🔥🔥 #BORUTO pic.twitter.com/xdWVHtd176— Bonamize 🌊🌙 (@bonamize) June 20, 2021
It's Fire
sasuke’s susanoo always looks so fire #BORUTO #Boruto204 pic.twitter.com/i6SF0Tvm0l— alex 𖤐 (@ItachisKatana) June 20, 2021
Sasuke Supremacy
SASUKE IS MOVING!! #Boruto pic.twitter.com/YU2AZeFHF7— Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) June 20, 2021
It's Too Sweet
Fight of the Year IDGAF #Boruto204 Naruto & Sasuke Got PACKED TF OUT 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oMXHj1lr86— ForneverWorld (@ForneverWorld) June 20, 2021
Don't You Do It
The fact that sasuke was heavily injured and had no idea if he was going to live or die, yet his last thought before passing out was about naruto 🥺 even at the brink of death his main concern was naruto's safety and well being 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Yd1mpgpLyQ— dont you die, naruto (@wlwsasuke) June 20, 2021
No Cares Given
Naruto 🤝 Sasuke
Not giving a single f-ck about their own safety if the other is in slightest danger even if they're both expecting to die pic.twitter.com/CvDcF8ZnhK— S~ sniffs Itachi's hair (@dying_flame_) June 20, 2021