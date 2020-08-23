Naruto Fan Brings the Leaf Village to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

✖

When it comes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, fans have gotten real creative with their homes. The game has drawn in anime fans from day one thanks to all its customization options, so there are scores of anime outfits out there for fans to nab. But thanks to one gamer, the home village of Naruto Uzumaki has made its way to the beloved Nintendo Switch title.

Over on Reddit, thee user Xnd991 decided to share their Naruto-theme island to the world at last. The gamer has sunk serious time into bring the Hidden Leaf Village to life in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and they went so far as to join the Akatsuki to finish construction.

As you can see below, the still shared by Xnd991 is impressive on all fronts. The island is filled with ramshackle houses posted by power lines, street goods, and tin roofs. An array of characters can be seen in the island as the players controls guys like Itachi Uchiha, Naruto Uzumaki, and more.

Of course, great care was put into the village's waterfronts and rivers. Naruto fans can find bridges and stands around those areas, and some giant face sculptures were put into place to mimic the Hokage Mountain. The fan even managed to create designs for Kakashi as well as a mysterious ANBU ninja, so it goes without saying that we are impressed.

If you want to check out this village in a dream, Xnd991 shared their Animal Crossing dream code with fans on Reddit. "It's DA-3778-5749-2813 if you want to visit! See you there as a fellow shinobi.... It's still a work in progress as I'll be updating areas overtime but I'm glad you liked it."

What do you make of this impressive island makeover? Which anime would you bring into your Animal Crossing sanctuary? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

