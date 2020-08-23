Naruto Cosplay Imagines Hinata's Anbu Look

✖

Hinata Hyuga is one of the most important characters in Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise for many reasons, and one cosplay has taken her even further by imagining what it would have looked like if Hinata joined the mysterious Anbu group. As fans saw in the original series, while Hinata certainly was one of the many Chunin that had helped in the war she grew into a more skillful ninja in the adventures that followed like seen in The Last: Naruto the Movie. But as fans also had seen, she was never really concerned about her rank in the village.

It was never quite confirmed whether or not Hinata had successfully made it to the Jonin level, and it really does not matter since she ended up married to Naruto and bearing his future children. But seeing her out of action in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel series has many fans wondering about what could have been. If the Hidden Leaf Village was not so peaceful in the sequel, could she have continued down her shinobi path? Where would it even lead her?

One imagined future involves the Anbu continuing their black ops services through a war torn future, and that has awesomely come to life thanks to artist @juweles.cosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here). Hinata as an Anbu is not something we will ever really get to see in the official series, but this cosplay definitely is a fun window into a cool alternate universe. You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie 💫 (@juweles.cosplay) on Aug 10, 2020 at 8:24pm PDT

The Anbu might or might not be operating in the Hidden Leaf Village under Naruto, but it would not be the biggest surprise to see that Naruto is still using them for dangerous covert missions. This peace time still has Naruto using a torture and interrogation division, so who knows? Maybe there is still use for this stealth group in the Konoha? Naruto has to be getting his intel from somewhere!

Would you have wanted to see Hinata Hyuga join the Anbu in the original Naruto series? Would that have been a good fit for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel? How do you feel about the future for Hinata that we have seen in the official series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.