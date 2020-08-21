Boruto Levels Whether Naruto and Sasuke Can Beat Isshiki

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' newest chapter picks up from the massive cliffhanger that saw Isshiki Otsutsuki suddenly invade the Hidden Leaf Village, and before Naruto and Sasuke head their way to fight this new threat the series made sure to give fans a cold reminder over whether or not the two of them can truly defeat Isshiki by themselves. Chapter 49 of the series sees Isshiki take his first steps into the village after teleporting there at the end of the previous chapter, and Naruto and Sasuke head out to fight him while ordering everyone else to stay out of combat.

Noting that the two of them are the only ones who can actually stand a chance against Isshiki, Sasuke gives Boruto a dose of reality. Because while the two of them are the only ones who can really fight against the Otsutsuki, their combined power will most certainly not be enough considering how utterly defeated they were in the fight against Jigen -- who was only using a fraction of that power.

After Naruto heads toward Isshiki in Chapter 49, Sasuke stays behind to speak with Boruto for a moment. He mentions that it will honestly be tough for the two of them alone considering the fact that they "couldn't even make a dent" in the fight against Jigen. Boruto had been asking to help the two of them in the fight, and Sasuke admits that he's most likely right in this situation. Hearing about what happened in the battle with Boro, it seems like Sasuke has a plan in mind.

He listens to Boruto explain about what happened and how he drew out the power of Momoshiki Otsutsuki within his Karma, and vows to put a stop to him if he goes out of control again. Thus, he places his trust in Boruto and brings him along as he and Naruto begin their fight against Isshiki anew. It's what Naruto clearly didn't want as he didn't want to put his son in danger, but Sasuke realizes how the two of them really don't have any hope of winning within the extra edge Boruto gives them with his Karma.

