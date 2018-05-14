One ‘Naruto’ Animator Is Making Fans Emotional Over This Hinata Sketch

Yes, Mother’s Day may be over, but that does not mean we cannot celebrate all the moms in our lives. The anime fandom is still pay tribute to its best mamas, and Naruto fans have had lots to celebrate as such. After all, most of Naruto‘s heroines are moms nowadays, and one animator just shouted out Hinata for her top-tier mothering.

Over on Twitter, Cheng Xi Huang got fans emotional when he shared a soft sketch featuring Hinata. The piece, which can be seen below, shows the Hyuga heiress coddling her newborn daughter in a never-before-seen family photo.

The drawing is a tender one, and it shows off an intimate moment of the Uzumaki family. Hinata is seen in full focus as she looks down at Himawari who is swaddled in her arms. With her long hair down, Hinata looks peaceful in a pale pink top, and fans can see why Naruto lucked out when Hinata fell for his charms.

As for Himawari, the young girl looks adorable with her cropped hair and blue eyes. She is reaching out with her chubby hands, and it seems her objects of interest is none other than Boruto. Her older brother is shown peering over Hinata’s shoulders, and Boruto is wide-eyed about his baby sister. The expression on his face is totally unguarded, and fans are experiencing a lot of emotions thanks to this super sweet photo.

Sadly, there is no sign of Naruto in this image, but Xi Huang may come through with fans later this year. Father’s Day will roll in this June, so Naruto may get the sketch he deserves once that holidays comes nearer.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

