Viral ‘Naruto’ Meme Has Fans Taking Their Anger Out on Sasuke

Some trends in the anime community can be hard to explain as they suddenly appear and instantly catch fire for just how ridiculous they can be, and one of the latest involves a familiar Naruto scene that’s anything but ridiculous.

A current viral trend has fans taking the Naruto scene in which Itachi easily defeats Sasuke and hilariously twisting it so that tons of anime characters, pop culture favorites, and real life people taking their anger out on Sasuke.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original scene takes place early on in Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto in which Sasuke Uchiha sees his brother Itachi for the first time since he had massacred the Uchiha clan. He angrily attacks Itachi, but is far too weak to do anything of note. Itachi then pins him to a wall, and it’s a pretty tense scene overall.

But now that it’s become a meme in which Sasuke’s now being choked by the likes of Shrek, Chef Gordon Ramsey, and Judge Judy, the scene’s taken on a hilarious new meaning. Read on to see some of the most hilarious standouts from this strange Sasuke meme and let us know which were your favorites in the comments!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

‘Finally, Some Good Food’

Judgement

“Judge Judy here. I love the truth. If you don’t tell me the truth, you’re gonna be eating your shoes. If you live to be a hundred, you will never be as smart as me. On your BEST day, you’re not as smart as *I* am on my WORST day. Sasuke, you’re dismissed” pic.twitter.com/pDcFRpdX2P — Lan (@Kishido_Spirit) January 15, 2019

Could Mineta Even Do This?

High School Music-kill

I’d love to see you try sasuke pic.twitter.com/xMuweHJkhb — Celeste✨ (@Celeste_Treal) January 15, 2019

‘Sasuke and Josh’

SomeBODY

‘Marie Kondo Probably’

sasuke uchiha brings me no joy



– marie kondo probably pic.twitter.com/X3Oydt38XE — Nikko Genesis Evangelion (@NikkoGuy) January 15, 2019

At Least This One Makes Sense…

‘Happy Little Sasuke’

Just going to add a happy little Sasuke right here. pic.twitter.com/sFVfX3z0Yx — Dan Cybert (@ThatCybertGuy) January 16, 2019

The Twitter Timeline for Many Anime Fans…