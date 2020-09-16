Naruto Shows How The Ninja Of Konoha Have Grown Up

By Evan Valentine

The anime franchise of Naruto, created by Masashi Kishimoto, started off the series by showing off Team 7 and the ninja of Konoha as children aspiring to grow up as protectors of their village, and the anime has taken the opportunity to walk fans through the original series to Naruto: Shippuden to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations! Needless to say, the characters we introduced in the first series have changed by leaps and bound both physically and emotionally as they grew up into adults who started families and worked their hardest to protect the Hidden Leaf Village!

What was your favorite "glow up" with the ninja of Konoha? Do you think we'll one day see Naruto, Sasuke, and the rest of the Hidden Leaf characters as elderly? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Konoha!

Naruto The Seventh Hokage

Sasuke Uchiha - The Last Of His Clan

Sakura The Healer Of The Hidden Leaf

Hinata The Future Mother of Boruto

Gaara Of The Sand Village

Choji Got A Nice Beard Going

Fan Favorite Rock Lee

Temari Of The Sand Village

