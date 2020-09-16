Naruto Shows How The Ninja Of Konoha Have Grown Up
The anime franchise of Naruto, created by Masashi Kishimoto, started off the series by showing off Team 7 and the ninja of Konoha as children aspiring to grow up as protectors of their village, and the anime has taken the opportunity to walk fans through the original series to Naruto: Shippuden to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations! Needless to say, the characters we introduced in the first series have changed by leaps and bound both physically and emotionally as they grew up into adults who started families and worked their hardest to protect the Hidden Leaf Village!
Naruto Characters All Grown Up: A Thread pic.twitter.com/VisTI4zUAT— Naruto (@Naruto_Anime_EN) September 16, 2020
What was your favorite "glow up" with the ninja of Konoha? Do you think we'll one day see Naruto, Sasuke, and the rest of the Hidden Leaf characters as elderly? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Konoha!
Naruto The Seventh Hokage
Naruto pic.twitter.com/VmOmqia51a— Naruto (@Naruto_Anime_EN) September 16, 2020
Sasuke Uchiha - The Last Of His Clan
Sasuke pic.twitter.com/1ZoiCUA04T— Naruto (@Naruto_Anime_EN) September 16, 2020
Sakura The Healer Of The Hidden Leaf
Sakura pic.twitter.com/p2E3ecdeIn— Naruto (@Naruto_Anime_EN) September 16, 2020
Hinata The Future Mother of Boruto
Hinata pic.twitter.com/8MmfmbVWxT— Naruto (@Naruto_Anime_EN) September 16, 2020
Gaara Of The Sand Village
Gaara pic.twitter.com/TAGIQQINbp— Naruto (@Naruto_Anime_EN) September 16, 2020
Choji Got A Nice Beard Going
Choji pic.twitter.com/9e732hhWDZ— Naruto (@Naruto_Anime_EN) September 16, 2020
Fan Favorite Rock Lee
Rock Lee pic.twitter.com/g5tL4F1Adk— Naruto (@Naruto_Anime_EN) September 16, 2020
Temari Of The Sand Village
Temari pic.twitter.com/y32KiwTKYp— Naruto (@Naruto_Anime_EN) September 16, 2020