Naruto Promo Promises an Important Ao Episode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has barely scratched the surface when it comes to the storylines that have established the Kara Organization as the major threat to the new line of ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village, and it seems as if the next big arc from the manga is about to unfold with a preview of the anime focusing on Ao. Ao, for those who might not be familiar, was a ninja of Konoha who played an important role during the Fourth Ninja World War who will, unfortunately, be making his return to the series for far more nefarious reasons!

During the latter half of the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden, Ao was put in charge of the "Sensor Division" of the Ninja Alliance who were uniting all the ninja clans to put a stop to the plans of the Akatsuki, and their benefactors in the forms of Madara Uchiha and Obito. Receiving some serious injuries during the final assault of the Fourth Ninja World War, Ao was able to eventually recover from his wounds but along the way, became a secret member of the Kara Organization, turning his back on his homeland in Konoha. Needless to say, this new promo is hinting at revealing how Ao was able to heal following the major war and perhaps how he fell in line with the rogue ninja collective of Kara!

Twitter User Boru Parker shared the brief glimpse at the upcoming Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' episode that will focus on the life of Ao during his rehabilitation, perhaps also giving us some insight into how one of the heroes of Konoha eventually found his way into the nefarious group known as the Kara Organization:

According to the insider charade game,@OrganicDinosaur , it looks like we’ll have an episode that will show you how the AO rehabilitation process went after the Fourth Great Shinobi War !! Anime once again, introducing explanatory concepts for Boruto's work! @OrganicDinosaur pic.twitter.com/Wg9eJb0AWa — 𝑩𝒐𝒓𝒖𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒓 (@BoruParker) December 12, 2020

The anime series of Boruto is leaning more into adapting the manga events that have shown how deadly Kara can be, and the arc focusing on Ao is one of the most heart-wrenching stories of the bunch!

Are you hyped for the return of Ao to the world of Naruto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!