Naruto Shows Off Shikamaru's Rarely Seen Rage

Of the many ninjas that have been introduced as both a part of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Ninja World in general, one of the major characters that fans have gravitated toward the outside of the famous trio of Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura has been the even-tempered Shikamaru, whose jutsu allows him to control the shadows themselves. With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations seeing Shikamaru take on a much more behind-the-scenes role as he holds the role of the right-hand man to the Seventh Hokage, it seems that the latest episode has finally pushed the shadow wielder one step too far.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations focuses mostly on the next generation of ninjas that make up Konoha, with Team 7 now being made up of the likes of Boruto Uzumaki, Sarada Uchiha, and Mitsuki. In turn, Shikamaru's son, Shikadai, is currently following the same path as his father in order to protect the village that they both call home. In the latest installment, Kara Organization's head of research and development, Amado, is seeking refuge from the grasp of Jigen and is willing to share secrets with the Hidden Leaf, but at a price. Using Shikadai as a bargaining chip, it seems that Amado has managed to do what many thought was impossible in making Shikamaru visibly angry.

On the sidelines, the current arc is hinting that a major Kara Organization Civil War is brewing, as Kashin Koji is seeking to test his skill against the head of the collective in Jigen.

On the sidelines, the current arc is hinting that a major Kara Organization Civil War is brewing, as Kashin Koji is seeking to test his skill against the head of the collective in Jigen. With the series hyping up the climactic battle between Jigen and the forces of the Hidden Leaf, it's clear that viewers will see plenty of major changes made to Konoha as the series moves closer to the current events that are taking place within the manga.

