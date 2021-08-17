Boruto Cliffhanger Teases Kashin's Secret Plot Against Jigen

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is teasing Kashin Koji and Amado's surprising secret plot against Jigen with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the anime! The series is currently making its way through the Otsutsuki Awakening phase of the Kawaki saga, and while the latest string of episodes have been focusing on original stories, there have been quite a few notable hints about what to expect from future episodes. This was especially true of the newest episode that saw Kashin Koji on a secret mission stealing data from the Hidden Leaf Village for a plot of his own.

Previous episodes have dropped hints about a traitor amongst Kara's ranks, and dropped even more curious hints about Kashin Koji himself as not only does he have access to some familiar techniques but he apparently has some connection to the Hidden Leaf Village. Making matters even more enticing with the newest episode of the series, it appears that Kashin Koji and Amado are apparently the traitors plotting something against Jigen as of its big cliffhanger.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Episode 211 of the series saw Kashin Koji stealing some data from the Hidden Leaf Village, but he then explains that the data itself has nothing to do with his overall goal. In revealing this, he starts to wonder why Jigen has yet to launch another attack after failing to get Kawaki the last time and figures out that he must have used all of his chakra in that prior fight. This means it's now the perfect opportunity to put his own secret plan in motion.

Heading back to Kara's secret base at the end of the episode, it's revealed that Amado had told Kashin not only about how Jigen is vulnerable at the moment but that none of the other Inner members are present either. That means none of them would suspect Kashin and Amado of being the traitors, and their overall plot to take Jigen down once and for all. It's unclear as to what that plan is as of this newest episode, but it's definitely a major tease of the fight to come in a future episode of the series.

Adding to the curious teases we've seen from Kashin Koji in the anime thus far, and it definitely makes this plot al the more interesting. But what do you think of seeing Kashin and Amado putting their plan against Jigen into action? Curious to see what this leads to next?