Boruto Anime Exec Announces Exit and Move to MAPPA

Earlier this year, Naruto brought its sequel to a close on television as Boruto desperately needed a break. While the manga carries on with regular updates, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has hung up its anime for the time being. The Studio Pierrot title is on pause indefinitely while the manga banks content for the TV series to adapt. And now, a new report has confirmed an executive on Boruto is leaving Pierrot entirely for different pastures.

The update comes from Shuhei Nakata as the production exec took to Twitter. It was there they confirmed their plans to leave Studio Pierrot in April for a new gig at Studio MAPPA. While you may not know Nakata by name, the executive acted as the production desk – or manager – for Boruto. So when it came to production timing and management, Nakata was the man.

本日付けで約7年間所属していた株式会社ぴえろを退職致しました。

4月より別スタジオにて作品制作を致します。 — 中田 修平 (@n_s8000) March 30, 2023

At this time, we have no word on whether Nakata might return to Studio Pierrot when Boruto gears up for its television return. We don't know what role the executive has taken at Studio MAPPA either, but given the company's hectic catalog, we are sure Nakata's expertise when scheduling will help the group out.

After all, Nakata spent seven years on Boruto as its production desk, and it goes without saying their job was tough. They are responsible for communicating expectations from distributors and studio higher-ups with the show's staff. When given difficult timetables, production desks must figure out the best-case scenario for a show's schedule behind the scenes. Of course, this management waxes and wanes depending on a studio's resources, and we know Boruto had a wild schedule thanks to its annual calendar. Now, Nakata is ready to leave Pierrot behind and see what MAPPA has in store.

And as anime fans know, Studio MAPPA has wild schedules of its own to handle. From Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku to Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, the studio is overseeing a number of major shows. Studio MAPPA can always use management experts because of its busy workload, so we wish Nakata the best in his new role! Currently, Studio MAPPA is busy handling the release of Hell's Paradise as its first episode just went live. Later this year, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will keep the company busy as Gojo plans to hit up televisions this summer!

What do you make of this latest Boruto update? Will you be tuning into the anime when it announces its big comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.