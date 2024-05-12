Demon Slayer Season 4 Premiere Is Now Streaming: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba finally returns with Season 4 of the anime as the last major new release of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the first episode is now available for streaming! Demon Slayer is the final of the major returning franchises coming back for new episodes this Spring, and fans have been especially curious to see how the anime picks up from where it all left off following the end of the third season. As Muzan Kibutsuji prepares for the final battle, it's time for Tanjiro Kamado and the Hashira need to also prepare themselves for just how intense it's going to get from here on out.

Demon Slayer Season 4 picks up with the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it Tanjiro and the other Demon Slayers will need to start training to properly ready themselves for all of the fights to come. The first episode of this new season, like seen with Season 3, is an hour long special episode bringing fans back to up speed with everything that's happened. You can now find Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 1 now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll with English subtitles.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc Episode 1 "To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji" is streaming now on @crunchyroll! ✨#DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/yKXNnE1OyO — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) May 12, 2024

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 1 Now Streaming

Officially titled "To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji," Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 1 runs for an hour and the synopsis for the episode teases what to expect from it as such, "In the village of the swordsmith, the two Upper Rank demons were defeated thanks to the efforts of Tanjiro and the two Hashira. And the existence of Nezuko, who has conquered the sun, foreshadows a big battle with Muzan Kibutsuji. Meanwhile, the Hashira gathered at the Ubuyashiki residence and a Hashira meeting was held."

You can now stream the first episode of the new season with Crunchyroll (which has yet to confirm how many episodes it will last this Spring), but can also catch up on the first three seasons of Demon Slayer along with the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc movie streaming there as well. There has yet to be an announcement for the release of the new season's English dub as of the time of this publication, however. But if you wanted to check out the now complete original manga, you can find it in its entirety (with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.