My Hero Academia Season 7 Hypes Deku vs. Shigaraki With New Artwork

My Hero Academia Season 7 has ended the first major fight of the new episodes airing this Spring, and the anime is already hyping up the eventual fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki with some special new cover art! My Hero Academia Season 7 has been setting up for the true final battle between the heroes and villains after sending Japan into ruin as of the end of the previous season. With the first two episodes showcasing just how strong Shigaraki has become since the end of Season 6, it's really starting to look like Deku and the other heroes have a huge hill to climb to win.

While the fight between Star and Stripe and Shigaraki was already a massive way to kick off My Hero Academia Season 7, the anime has plans for even bigger fights to come as the true war begins. It's a war that's still unfolding as of the newest chapters of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, so there's no telling how the anime is going to showcase the major fights coming next. One big fight to look forward to is Deku's eventual clash with Shigaraki, and the cover art for the first blu-ray release for My Hero Academia Season 7 is getting fans ready for this big fight. Check it out below:

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 currently has two episodes available for streaming with English subtitles as of the time of this publication, and is currently available for streaming with both Crunchyroll and Hulu. As for what to expect from the premiere, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1 is titled "In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick From the West!" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "As jailbreakers run rampant in Japan, Star and Stripe flies from the U.S. to Japan to help and finds Shigaraki waiting for her in the middle of her flight path."

An English dub release date has yet to be announced for My Hero Academia Season 7, but it has been confirmed that this season will be running for 21 episodes in total. Which means it will run for two consecutive cours airing through both the Spring and Summer 2024 anime schedule (so it will end some time around late September ahead of the Fall 2024 season of shows).