Naruto: Boruto Anime Wraps With Midseries Finale

The end has come for one of shonen's biggest anime series. If you did not get the memo last week, the first part of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been nearing its end for weeks. Today, the Naruto anime shared its mid-series finale with the world, and episode 293 will keep fans buzzing for a good long time.

Not long ago, TV Tokyo welcomed Boruto episode 293 to cable in Japan, and the finale has now made its way to fans across the globe. The big episode, which is simply titled "Farewell", wraps up some loose ends about the Uzumaki family before posing some very important questions.

For one, the finale confirms Kawaki really did kill Boruto during their fight, but Naruto's oldest son is not about to be beaten so easily. Rather than passing away, Boruto lives another day thanks to Momoshiki Otsutsuki. The man sacrifices part of the Karma seal to revive Boruto, but it comes at a cost. In using the seal to save Boruto, it has now become impossible for Momoshiki to possess Boruto's body, but that does not mean our hero is taking the threat at face value.

Of course, Boruto episode 293 deals with the fallout of Kawaki's attack. Naruto has one of his most emotional scenes yet once he reaches his dead son, and things only complicate from there. By the end of the Boruto mid-series finale, Kawaki is reunited with his brother in arms in a familiar fashion. The two mirror the older versions of themselves we saw during the flash-forward in Boruto episode 1. So when the anime returns down the line, we can expect that time skip to go down at last.

If you are not caught up with Boruto just yet, no worries! You can catch the anime's part one run on Hulu and Crunchyroll. For more details about the Naruto sequel, you can read its full synopsis below:

"As peace prevails throughout the ninja clans, so does the question of becoming one. Now a generation of prodigies like Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, are challenged living under their parents' shadow. The shinobi life has changed and so must the path to it. The legacy of ninja continues and a new chapter of ninja begins!"

