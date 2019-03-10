‘Naruto’ Sets Up Surprising Clan Conflict

Naruto has never been one to harp on politics, but the franchise hasn’t ever avoided the topic when it comes up. From the Hidden Villages’ feuds and hostile takeovers, politics shaped how Naruto Uzumaki lived from the beginning, and it seems a new issue is coming to light in the Hidden Leaf.

However, it seems it is the Nara clan taking heat this time around.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations teased fans with its next episode. Not only did a teaser go live previewing the family-centric title, but it let fans know Shikadai is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

“I’ll take two years off and study politics for the time being,” the boy is heard telling his team over food. As the preview goes on, fans find the young ninja convening with his father Shikamaru at times, and other scenes see the older Nara arguing with an even older clan member no one has seen before.

This feud was highlighted more so on Twitter. The official page for Boruto hit up fans with preview images showing Shikmaru’s side of the conflict. The head of the Nara clan does not seem happy about the on-going war his elder is bringing him, and fans are sure this older Nara is the one pushing Shikadai to give up his ninja career to focus on politics instead.

“What is happening to the Nara family,” the anime’s official Twitter asked fans, teasing them about the clan’s internal struggle. “Don’t miss it this week!”

This isn’t the first clan feud to pop into Naruto, and it cannot end worse than some of the Leaf Village’s past skirmishes. For instance, the Hyuga clan was a source of notorious anger as its main branch’s division from the second infuriated Neji amongst others. However, it is the Uchiha clan’s internal warring and outward aggression towards the Hidden Leaf that stirred the most controversy. After all, the conflict was only resolved when Itachi was ordered to murder his entire clan by his higher-ups, so the Nara better get in line before things escalate.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

