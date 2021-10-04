Boruto Alters Ending Theme in Memorium for Kurama

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations altered its ending theme from the newest episode in memorium of Kurama following the character’s tragic passing! The anime has reached the climax of the Otsutsuki Awakening phase of the Kawaki saga, and thus has reached the final moments of the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki. As teased by the opening moments of the fight as fans saw just how strong this newest Otsutsuki really was, Naruto, Boruto, and Sasuke were definitely not going to come out of the fight unscathed. But the newest episode of the series revealed just how much the cost of this fight truly was.

In order to stand a chance against Isshiki, Naruto and Kurama needed to push beyond their limits and use a new form that Kurama had revealed was going to burn through their chakra at the cost of their time together. Naruto had agreed assuming that it was his own life he was burning away in the process, but it’s revealed in the newest episode that it was actually Kurama’s chakra that had been completely faded. This also meant that he and Naruto had to say goodbye to one another as he passed on with no longer any chakra allowing him to keep his form together. To memorialize Naruto and Kurama’s bond, the ending theme had been adjusted to reveal quite the emotional flashback of their time together. Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/Abdul_S17/status/1444602362258153476?s=20

Kurama’s death is a huge game changer for the series, and it’s why Boruto even decides to pull from Naruto’s anime for such a massive passing. Naruto and Kurama’s bond characterized the entire first series as they grew closer with one another over time, and the newest episode of Boruto reflects this as the two of them spend their last moments together by looking back on just how far the two of them have come. Kurama’s been with Naruto for his entire life so far, and now Naruto’s going to be missing such a huge part of himself going forward into the unknown for the rest of the franchise.

While the two of them managed to have a huge final battle against an Otsutsuki, the anime is now in uncharted waters as it’s going to be unclear as to how much of a help Naruto’s going to be from this point without his biggest ally at his side. Not only that, but how will Naruto be dealing with such a change going forward to? What did you think of Kurama’s death in the newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!