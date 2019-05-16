Naruto: Kakashi Briefly Unleashes Sharingan in Boruto

Kakashi Hatake is known for many things, but there are a few points which stand above. Back in the day, Naruto fans knew the jounin for his Sharingan and love of Icha Icha. However, that reputation got lost over time, but Boruto is bringing it back in a way.

After all, Kakashi just got the sharingan back for a hot second, and the gag scene was a blink-and-miss-it moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new episode, and it was there fans met up with Kakashi. The former Hokage is seen embarking on a mission with Might Guy and their escort Mirai Sarutobi. The trio go on a mission that takes them far outside of the Leaf Village, and it ended with Kakashi unleashing his former bloodline limit for .3 seconds.

As you can see above, Kakashi rolls out the sharigan when he sees a certain tree featured in the film adaptation of Icha Icha. It is hard to see, but Kakashi reacts to the tree by yelling out in joy while an aura of red energy surrounds him.

“This is the location where the movie adaptation was filmed. My long-cherished dream has been realized!”

If you pause the shot at just the right moment, you will see that Kakashi is given his sharigan back for a moment, and it features some distinct Mangekyou patterning. Of course, the doujutsu disappears quickly as Kakashi does not really have it back; The scene is a simple gag to reference the good-old days of Sharingan Kakashi, and it will hopefully satisfy fans who’ve been asking for the ninja to somehow get the power back after losing Obito’s eye during the last Great Ninja War.

So, did you catch this quick sharingan reference? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.