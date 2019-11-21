Boruto Introduces a Mysterious New Jutsu

The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ manga picks up with the major cliffhanger of the previous issue. Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuke and their new companion Kawaki use space-time jutsu to warp to another dimension where Naruto is being held prisoner by the mysterious organization called Kara. When Boruto and Co. arrive on the scene, they indeed find that Naruto has been imprisoned by a mysterious seal from Kara’s leader, Jigen. Even worse, the New Team 7’s arrival in the other dimension is revealed to be a trap: Kara has left one of its inner circle members, Boro, to intercept the Naruto rescue mission.

We know all too well by now that Kara’s inner circle members are major powerhouses, and that power seems to be rooted in secrets of the Otsutsuki Clan. Still, it’s pretty shocking to both fans and Boruto’s characters when Boro unleashes a new type of jutsu that’s never been seen before!

WARNING: Boruto Chapter 40 SPOILERS Follow!

Boro kicks off he fight with Boruto and friends by basically toying with them in a show of his power. The Kara agent uses Naruto’s prisoner container as a hostage, and then displays a speed so great that Team 7 can’t even track his movements. Boruto and Kawaki fight int a tag-team with a combination of jutsu techniques and their respective Karma seal powers, and for a moment it looks like they might put a dent in Boro. However, the Kara agent is still just toying with the boys; Boro reveals an incredible durability and healing factor, so that Boruto and Kawaki’s attacks barely have an effect.

When it comes time for Boro’s counterattack, the Kara enforcer begins using jutsu hand motions that no one on Team 7 can recognize. When Boruto and Kawaki try another attack, they quickly find their powers being disrupted. Kawaki realizes that there is a black mist surrounding Boro, and that jutsu not only saps their strength, but is also the first jutsu technique we’ve seen that cannot be absorbed by the Karma seal.

No further details about Boro’s black mist jutsu is revealed during Boruto Chapter 40. Team 7 is forced to retreat and regroup, in effort to discover some way to beat Boro’s mysterious new power.

