Naruto Kickstarts Special Art Contest

Naruto is keeping busy these days, and it seems the manga's artist just made himself even busier. After all, the team behind Naruto just announced an art contest is underway. The winner will get a special prize from Mikio Ikemoto, and it promises to prepare the artist for Boruto's big time skip as it is finally approaching.

According to Shueisha, the art competition is now underway as submissions are being accepted online. Fans can submit artwork of original characters who'd fit into a shinobi village. The contest's winner will then have their art redone by Ikemoto to give it an official makeover.

A special competition is being held in which users can submit their original ninja drawings. Selected drawing will be reworked by Ikemoto to look like an actual shinobi.



The winner will receive an autographed coloured version of the following illustration drawn by Ikemoto. pic.twitter.com/K8hh5HFx7A — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 2, 2023

Of course, the winner will also receive a special prize. Ikemoto plans to send the lucky fan an autographed colored illustration of Boruto, and the image is certainly peculiar. After all, it features Boruto and Kawaii side by side in their time skip looks. To the left, you can see Boruto with a gnarly scar over his eye, and his outfit includes Sasuke's renegade headband. As for Kawaki, the character's hair looks longer here, and they are rocking loose clothes including a scarf and jacket.

This art marks our newest look at the Boruto time skip, and of course, fans are geeking out over the peek. It isn't often the manga gives us a heads-up on what's to come, but we do know a skip is inevitable. The anime confirmed as much with its series premiere since it flashed forward to Boruto's future battle with Kawaki. Now, it seems the manga is finally making moves toward that time skip, and that is bad news for our heroes. This means Kawaki's villain era is upon us, and he just made that much clear in the manga by sending Naruto to some pocket dimension.

If you want more info on the Naruto contest, you can check out its submission page here. And of course, new chapters of Boruto are going live monthly so don't miss out on whatever Ikemoto has planned next!

Do you plan on entering this art contest?