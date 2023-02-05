Naruto Hypes Code Arc Premiere With Synopsis, Promo

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially wrapped the anime's take on Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust with the latest episode of the series, and now fans have gotten the first look at the upcoming Code Invasion arc with the synopsis and promo for its premiere episode! It was announced last Fall that the anime would be moving away from its original content back to adapting the manga this February, and now fans are finally going to get to see this new arc in action with the coming episodes. As for what to expect, it seems like the stage is needing to be set first.

This will kick off with the next episode of the series, and that means it's time to return to the immediate events following the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki. Quite a bit is happening since the fight as Boruto's Karma is continuing to evolve, Kawaki's left caught in the middle without any clue how to proceed, Naruto is weaker than ever, and Code will soon be making his move towards his revenge. You can check out the promo for the first of these episodes below as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

Boruto Episode 287 Preview [English Sub]



Episode title: "Claw Marks" (2/12) is pic.twitter.com/nVDRDx84mA — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 5, 2023

How to Watch Boruto's Code Arc in the Anime

The Code Invasion arc will kick off in the anime with Episode 287 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airing on Sunday, February 12th. Titled "Claw Marks," the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "The Avenger attacks! The brothers face a new threat!! The remnants of Kara are on the move!! He is one of the inners of Kara and the owner of the White Karma. He is a follower of the Otsutsuki Clan and has inherited the will of Isshiki Otsutsuki. The traces left by Code lead Boruto and Kawaki to? Code, who worships Isshiki Otsutsuki, makes a move to carry out his legacy. Meanwhile, Code's claw marks are found near the village. Boruto hears more about Code from Kawaki."

If you wanted to jump back into Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime now that it has finally returned to the manga's material, you can check out the new episodes now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. You can also catch up with the nearly two years worth of additional material original to the anime production that has been added since the end of the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki if you wanted to see everything that went down since you've last seen it.

Are you excited for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to start the Code Invasion arc in earnest in the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!