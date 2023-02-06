Naruto Was Robbed of a Seriously Cute Sasuke x Sakura Scene

Naruto may not be all into romance, but that doesn't stop fans from geeking out over its ships. From the series' start to now, the anime fandom is as intrigued by Naruto's couples as it is by their battles. Of course, this is why mainstream couples like Sasuke x Sakura are some of the best-known ships in anime, and their fanbases are huge. So as you can imagine, fans have a bone to pick with Boruto over a cut scene.

The whole thing dates back to the most recent episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as it brought the Sasuke Retsuden arc to an end. It was there fans watched as Sasuke's worst nightmare played out before his eyes as his wife was buried underneath a building. The two were ultimately reunited after an emotional scene from Sasuke, but the aftermath was originally slated to feature more SasuSaku goodies.

In the novel, after Sasuke is done healing Sakura, he wipes away her tears. In the anime, this was changed to Sakura wiping her own tears away from Sasuke #SasukeRetsuden #Boruto pic.twitter.com/YupqiyqDW5 — ❀ ◓ (@uchihassasusaku) February 5, 2023

And how do we know? Well, we have the original Sasuke Retsuden novel to thank. Years ago, the light novel laid out the foundation for this arc, and it was there fans first observed this scene. In the novel, Sasuke is much more hands-on with Sakura, and their physical intimacy pushes him to wipe away his wife's tears once the pair reunite. "The wound on her back slowly closed over, and familiar fingertips wiped her damp cheeks," the novel reads.

Of course, the anime handles this scene very differently. Sasuke still heals Sakura and his gentle with her, but there are no lingering touches. The pair are very much in mission mode, so the cute SasuSaku scene between the two was cut. As you can imagine, fans of the couple were bummed by the change, but Boruto has kept its version of Sasuke consistent on screen. The ninja's portrayal on screen may be flatter than it is in Naruto novels, but Sasuke feels things all the same. So even if he didn't wipe Sakura's tears here, his love is still made clear in other ways.

