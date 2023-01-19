Boruto Cliffhanger Finally Kickstarts the Anime's Flashforward

It has been years since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began, and the series has kept fans on edge for much of that time. After all, the anime kickstarted with an ominous scene that all but confirmed a major twist. Despite his power, Naruto was taken out of the picture by the time Kawaki makes his move against the Hidden Leaf Village. And after years, we just learned how Naruto was taken out of frame.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers for Boruto chapter 77 below. Read with caution.

The whole thing came to light today as V-Jump put out a new Boruto chapter, and it pushes Kawaki over the deep end. We meet with the boy after he feels Momoshiki's presence in Boruto, and that revelation forces his hand. Kawaki abandons his mission with Boruto to confront the Hokage, and that is where things go from bad to worse.

After all, the meeting lets Kawaki confess to Naruto and Hinata about his plans. The boy feels to indebted to the Hokage that he cannot stand the thought of an Otsutsuki killing him. As such, he vows to exterminate the race, and that includes Boruto given his tie to Momoshiki. As you can imagine, Kawaki's vow to kill Boruto does not go over well, so he does what he must. He uses his Karma to send Naruto and Hinata to an unknown dimension. And in the end, Kawaki says the two can kill him for his transgression.

Obviously, this twist has fans reeling as they've waited for years to know what happens to Naruto. The anime's flash forward saw Kawaki reference the place he sent Naruto, and many feared he meant the afterlife. Now, it appears the man was talking about an alternate universe. And as the manga moves forward this year, we will see how everyone from Sasuke to Boruto reacts to their Hokage's absence.

Did you see this twist coming in Boruto? What do you think will happen to Naruto from here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.