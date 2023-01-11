This Naruto Fan-Anime Will Make You Fall in Love With Taijutsu

Pound for pound, when Naruto fans think of the best battle to take place in the ninja world, their minds will gravitate to the fight that introduced Rock Lee, the young ninja who focused on training his brother rather than any jutsus. While Lee wasn't able to defeat Gaara in their first encounter, he made himself a beloved character in the process and one fan animator has once again focused on taijutsu, the fighting style that relies more on fists than creating shadow clones or changing one's pupils.

Perhaps there was no instance of taijutsu's power than the battle that took place at the end of Naruto: Shippuden, in which Might Guy, the sensei to Rock Lee, stepped onto the battlefield and tried to take down Madara Uchiha. Releasing all of the "gates" inside of himself, and risking his mortality in the process, Guy was almost able to defeat the villain who had been pulling the strings of the ninja world for so long. While he showed off the results of his physical training in grand fashion, Guy would be relegated to a wheelchair as a result of his fight against Madara, though Kakashi is still searching for a way to get his best friend back on his feet.

Boruto: Taijutsu Next Generations

Fan Animator Nono-Sensei took the opportunity to demonstrate their skills by showing a fistfight between Boruto and Kawaki, who originally fought one another in a case of mistaken identity and are now both not only a part of the Hidden Leaf Village, but the Uzumaki Clan to boot:

This year is slated to be a big one for the Naruto franchise, and Team 7 and Konoha are going to need all the help they can get thanks to the new threats coming their way. While the Hidden Leaf was able to add former Kara Organization members Eida and Daemon to its roster, the pair is a powderkeg waiting to explode as Shikamaru and Naruto's closest allies attempt to figure out what the next best steps will be. On top of this dangerous duo, Code is also still at large, putting together a new army to threaten the Ninja World.

What do you think of this dynamic new fan animation?