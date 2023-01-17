Naruto: Sasuke's Story Releases Episode 3 Promo: Watch

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now working its way through its special adaptation of the Sasuke and Sakura focuses spin-off series, Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust, with its latest episodes, and now fans have gotten a look at what's coming next with the promo for its third episode! The Boruto anime franchise is now more intriguing than ever as it kicked off the year with a return to its adaptation of the franchise's manga releases, and that's especially true for its latest arc as its bringing a fan favorite Sasuke story to life in full.

The latest episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have begun to work through this story as Sasuke and Sakura have infiltrated a mysterious prison where they are searching for a potential cure to a sudden sickness Naruto Uzumaki took on. The latest episode teased that they were closer to figuring out this secret more than ever, but there are also some eyes on them that might throw a wrench into things. This continues with the third episode, which you can check out the promo for it below as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

How to Watch the Next Episode of Naruto: Sasuke's Story

Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust is a special spin-off story now working its way through the Boruto anime's run. Episode 3 of the story (which will be Episode 284 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations overall) is titled "Sasuke's Story: Secret of the Cellar," and will will be making its debut overseas on Sunday, January 22nd. Thankfully, fans outside of Japan will be able to check it out as soon as it makes its debut streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Following the end of this spin-off story, the series will be returning to the manga's events proper in February with a promised full adaptation of the Code arc coming next. It's yet to be revealed how long this new arc will be running for in the anime, but now is the perfect time to jump in. How are you liking this Sasuke spin-off playing out in the anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!