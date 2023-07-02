Naruto Sets Release Date for New 20th Anniversary Episodes

Naruto's original anime is coming back with new episodes to help celebrate its 20th Anniversary, and now a release date has finally been set for Naruto's big anime comeback! Masashi Kishimoto's massively popular Naruto franchise kicked off the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of its original anime premiere last Fall, and fans have since seen all kinds of fun projects since. This ranged from a promotional reel that showed off the Naruto anime's best moments, and even came with the announcements that the original Naruto anime would be coming back for a special anime project as well.

Naruto previously announced that for the 20th Anniversary of the anime that it would be returning for four new episodes featuring the classic incarnation of the series, but had yet to reveal a release date. But thankfully that's all changed as the official account for the Naruto anime franchise has announced that these new episodes will kick off on Sunday, September 3rd in Japan. But there have yet to be any international release or streaming plans announced for the new Naruto anime as of this writing. You can find the new announcement below:

What Is Naruto's New Anime?

Unfortunately it has also yet to be revealed what is to be expected from the new Naruto episodes either. Outside of announcing that there will be four new entries to the classic anime, and that they were in celebrating of the 20th Anniversary, a plot synopsis or potential returning characters have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. But with these new Naruto episodes coming this September, it won't be too much longer until we get more details about this big comeback.

The Naruto anime is actually still continuing in another way with the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel. The sequel manga series and anime adaptation are currently in the midst of a hiatus as both projects prepare for the next massive arcs of the series (following a time jump), so there's still plenty of Naruto for fans to enjoy. You can currently catch up with it all now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu.

