Funimation to Add Naruto Movies, Death Note, and More to Catalog Soon

Streaming services are essentially going to war when it comes to anime, with Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, and others attempting to get a leg up on the competition, and it seems as if Funimation is adding some big guns to their roster in the forms of Naruto, Death Note, One-Punch Man, and more! Funimation, the company responsible for bringing Dragon Ball Z to the West, has certainly been hitting the streaming service game hard with a collection of series such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Inuyasha to name a few of the countless number of anime series!

Naruto, Death Note, Ranma 1/2, and One-Punch Man could not be more different from one another when it comes to their characters and the stories they have set into place. Though the Naruto series has already hit Funimation when it comes to its television episodes, the feature length films of the Hidden Leaf Village will be following suit. While these films featuring Team 7 took place outside of the continuity of the main series, which many consider to be "filler", they're still worth watching if you're looking for additional adventures of the ninja Shonen protagonists.

Funimation revealed the news that the likes of Naruto, Ranma 1/2, Death Note, and One-Punch Man would be arriving on its streaming service later this month, giving subscribers a number of different anime to sink their teeth into this Halloween season:

More @VIZMedia titles? 👀 You got it! 💀 Death Note

🥊 One Punch Man

🐼 Ranma 1/2

🌀 Naruto movies Take a look at everything coming to Funimation starting October 20! 👉 https://t.co/35sMRAAb0u pic.twitter.com/HKrFH0sNBD — Funimation (@FUNimation) October 3, 2020

Though Naruto and One-Punch Man have continued in their manga stories for years now, Death Note recently followed suit with a one chapter manga story that followed a brand new wielder of the supernatural notebook that can take the lives of its targets. In the story, a new high schooler finds the book following the death of Light Yagami and attempts to use the Death Note not to murder his enemies or change the world, but simply give himself a much needed pay off as he looks to sell the magical notebook to the highest bidder! While there is no anime adaptation of this in the works, fans are crossing their fingers all the same!

What will you be watching fo these new additions ot Funimation?