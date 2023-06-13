Naruto Earns Tribute From Japan's Most Famous Cosplayer

The Naruto anime has taken a few hiatuses recently. The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime adaptation will be on hiatus for quite some time, with Studio PIerrot not offering a return date for the popular television series. The manga by creator Masashi Kishimoto has been on a three-month hiatus as well, taking the time to continue the story of the next generation of ninjas. However, the shonen franchise remains a pinnacle part of the anime world and one of Japan's most popular cosplayers has done a major service to Naruto Uzumaki.

While Boruto: Naruto Next Generations might not be releasing new episodes any time soon, the original Naruto series will be returning this fall. Studio Pierrot confirmed earlier this year that the animation house is working on four new episodes from the original series, taking the opportunity to follow Naruto Uzumaki long before he became the Seventh Hokage and had children of his own. Details regarding the upcoming installments remain a mystery, as fans are left wondering what the stories might be in the earlier days of the Ninja World. It will be interesting to see if the original episodes further explore familiar ground or if they examine a new story in Naruto's early life.

Naruto Uzumaki Returns

Enako is considered to be one of the biggest cosplayer in Japan right now. On top of bringing anime characters to life via cosplay, Enako also shares her talents with the world as both a singer and a voice actor. Aside from recently taking on the part of Naruto Uzumaki, she has also dipped her cosplaying toes into anime franchises such as Oshi no Ko, Chainsaw Man, and One Piece to name a few.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga presented some tough challenges for Boruto and Naruto in its latest chapter. With the ninja world flipped upside down thanks to Eida's powers, Boruto Uzumaki is now on the run from those he once called friends. As Kawaki continues his quest to eliminate all the Otsutsuki, the son of Naruto has never seen a challenge on this scale come into his life.

Via Sora News 24