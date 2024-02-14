Naruto Doubles Down on Boruto's Prodigy Status

Boruto Uzumaki has had a lot to live up to when it comes to living in his father Naruto's footsteps. Much like his dear old dad, Boruto became a part of Team 7 and had to fight against unique challenges as he attempted to protect Konoha and find his own path as a part of the Hidden Leaf Village. While Two Blue Vortex has fans witnessing Boruto's current terrifying predicament as he runs from both friends and enemies alike, shonen enthusiasts have discovered a buried factoid from the past of the series.

The Naruto franchise has been a heavy hitter in the anime world, but has become so popular that there have been several ancillary stories released as light novels, and novels, to expand on the Ninja World. Sometimes, these stories will eventually find their way to the anime, as Studio Pierrot adapted stories revolving around Sasuke and Kakashi in recent memory. The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' novels also offered new tidbits about the shonen universe, as fans discovered that Naruto's son might be far smarter than many believed.

Boruto is How Smart?

In the fifth novel of the Boruto series, it was revealed that during the Genin Exams, Boruto didn't just far exceed his father, but did better than every other member of his class. This is made all the more surprising as Sarada Uchiha was a part of the exam class, meaning that Boruto was able to overcome Sasuke and Sakura's daughter in the intelligence department.

The fifth novel of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was titled "Final Days At The Ninja Academy". If you're unfamiliar with the breakdown of this story, Boruto's official website offers the following description, "Novel Debut! The next generation of Hidden Leaf ninja takes flight! Boruto and his friends are on the path to graduating from the Ninja Academy...but what troubles are occurring behind the scenes?! Kakashi and Shino's mad scramble to prepare for the Genin Exams, a celebratory sukiyaki dinner with Ino-Shika-Cho, an incident with Iwabe's headband, Mitsuki's graduation anthology, and Boruto's last prank?"

