Boruto Artist Adapts One Fan's Art Into an Actual Ninja

The Two Blue Vortex has seen quite a few tried and true members of the Hidden Leaf Village given new designs thanks to the time skip, but the latest Boruto manga has also featured some fresh ninjas hitting the scene. Unfortunately for the shattered Team 7, said new arrivals in the manga series are aiming to destroy the world as the Divine Tree has gained sentience and overtaken the bodies of some familiar friends and foes. To add to the shonen franchise's ever-expanding roster, manga artist Mikio Ikemoto is re-making fan-created ninjas in the Boruto style.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has created an environment for the son of the Seventh Hokage which sees the shonen star running from his former friends. Thanks to the power of the former Kara member known as Eida, everyone believes that Boruto Uzumaki is responsible for the deaths of his parents, and has the star on the run as a result. On top of taking on villains like Code and the members of the Divine Tree, Boruto is also taking on Kawaki, who has vowed to eliminate all traces of the Otsusuki, and the members of the Hidden Leaf Village who now see the shonen star as a threat to the ninja world.

Two New Ninjas For The Ninja World

While series creator Masashi Kishimoto returned to writing duties for Boruto's manga, artist Mikio Ikemoto has taken over artistic duties for the sequel series. Aside from creating new chapters, Ikemoto will also take the opportunity to take in fan submissions for ninjas and imagine what they would look like if they were a part of the ninja world proper. As the ninja world continues to expand, perhaps these submissions will one day make an appearance in the manga proper in the future.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Volume 1 carries on the tradition of fan drawings being turned into actual shinobi’s by Ikemoto.



(This has been an ongoing theme by Ikemoto to fill the in-between vol pages with fan-submitted drawings and then redrawing them to fit the Shinobi world) pic.twitter.com/VS0li4Bs4e — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 1, 2024

While Boruto's manga is still releasing new chapters, its anime adaptation remains in a state of limbo. Last year, Studio Pierrot had originally planned to release four new episodes of the original Naruto series, though the project was indefinitely delayed due to behind-the-scenes issues. With this being the case, it's anyone's guess as to when we might see the Two Blue Vortex brought to the small screen, though plenty of shonen fans are crossing their fingers that Boruto Uzumaki and company will return in 2024.

