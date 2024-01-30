Naruto Launches First Promo for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Volume 1

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been working its way through a major sequel to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and the manga is ready for the release of Volume 1 of the manga in Japan with a new promo! Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is an official sequel series that takes place three years after the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and it's been a completely different series in terms of scope and tone. Boruto has been ostracized by the Hidden Leaf Village, and Kawaki has cemented himself as Naruto's true son thanks to Eida's power at the end of the first series.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is gearing up for the physical release of Volume 1 of its manga across Japan next month, and with it has shared a new promo teasing up the release by showing off some of the high intensity story that has been breaking out in the first few chapters of the sequel series alone. The first promo for the manga's release shared in the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine tees up Boruto's return to the Hidden Leaf Village, and you can check it out as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on X.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Volume 1 promo page in this week’s WSJ Issue!



BTBV Volume 1 is scheduled for release on February 2nd, 2024!



What Is Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

"The Will of Fire that is transmitted!! What is the fate of Boruto, the betrayer?! Don't miss the surprising Part 2," The promo for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex 1 volume 1 begins to tease. "Boruto returns to the village when it is in crisis! He uses his father and master's techniques to face the adversities! Before Code attacked Konoha, Boruto, who was pursued as an assassin of the Hokage and had fled the village. He has now returned again! He will confront Code, who pressured him three years ago! A kenjutsu inherited from his master, Sasuke!! Even the special techniques of his Grandfather, Minato?! A new Rasengan...!?"

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex takes place three years after the events of the original series, and is only a few chapters into its run so far. That means it's the perfect time jump into the manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The three most recvent chapters are available for free, and you can also find the original Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series as well.

