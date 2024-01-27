Naruto Shares New Key Visual For Anime Japan

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex might be continuing the story of the Hidden Leaf Village but Naruto and the other members of Konoha remain "MIA" in the anime world. In 2023, Studio Pierrot announced that there would be four new episodes of the original anime series, taking fans to the past of Naruto Uzumaki and Team 7. The anime installments has yet to receive a release date, but the shonen franchise has released new art for the upcoming Anime Japan 2024 event, perhaps hinting at the television series' return.

The four original episodes of Naruto's first series were indefinitely delayed due to Pierrot needing additional time for animation issues. While these installments will take us to the past, Studio Pierrot has yet to confirm when we will see Boruto's story continue on the small screen. For quite some time, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was releasing episodes on a weekly schedule, including both events from the original manga along with original material focusing on the Hidden Leaf Village and beyond. Luckily, this hiatus has given the manga plenty of time to tell stories that will shake the anime adaptation to its core, especially once the Two Blue Vortex begins in the series.

Naruto At Anime Japan 2024

Anime Japan 2024 will take place from March 25th to the 26th this spring, and Naruto won't be the only anime franchise in attendance. Heavy hitters such as Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Kingdom, and Blue Lock are planning to reveal new information at the upcoming convention. While Naruto has yet to confirm whether it will have new info to share at the annual event, the new image might hint that there are announcements to come this March.

(Photo: Anime Japan & Pierrot)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has changed the game for the titular character and his friends. Now on the run from Konoha, Boruto Uzumaki not only has to deal with Code but new villains that have arisen thanks to the Divine Tree's evolution. Whenever Boruto's anime returns, there will still be a few episodes, most likely, of Naruto Next Generations before hitting the time skip and throwing some big new challenges at the ninja world.

Do you think Naruto will reveal new information at this year's Anime Japan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.