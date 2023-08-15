Naruto: Recapping Boruto Before Two Blue Vortex Launch

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is preparing to land this week, seeing Boruto Uzumaki and the next generation of ninjas appearing four years in the future with a new time skip from where we left them in the original series. While the anime adaptation remains on hiatus, the manga is aiming to give the star his own "Shippuden" in a world far less accommodating than the majority of Naruto Next Generations. Now, the official Naruto website is giving anime fans a recap of the life of the son of the Seventh Hokage.

Time skips are nothing new for the Naruto franchise, with the original series and Naruto: Shippudentaking the opportunity to age up its star, and the allies and villains of the Ninja World. While a new generation has taken the reins of the series, Naruto Uzumaki and company have remained big parts of the series to date and have been aged up accordingly. Now acting as parents and working their way up in Konoha's ranks, Naruto's generation is about to see yet another time skip as Boruto now struggles in a world very different from the one he knew. While not named "Boruto: Shippuden", Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will see Boruto, Team 7, and countless other characters skip forward four years into the future.

Boruto: Naruto Recap Generations

While not recapped all at once, Naruto's official website is taking the opportunity to break down Boruto Uzumaki's adventures over the years before things change dramatically in Two Blue Vortex. Being the son of the Seventh Hokage certainly has its advantages, but the star of the shonen series has certainly earned his place as the protagonist of the series more times than we can count. If you haven't been following the first series, this is definitely a good way to get up to speed.

When last we left Boruto Uzumaki, he was dealing with Eida's power unleashed as the former Kara member decided to flip the switch on the ninja world. Making it so that Kawaki was now thought to be the biological son of Naruto and Hinata, Boruto is now on the run from his former friends who are looking to make him face justice for the disappearance of his "adoptive parents". As Kawaki is trying to murder Boruto for having Momoshiki rattling around inside of his body, Two Blue Vortex is setting the stage for a wild ninja environment.

