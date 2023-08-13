Naruto: When Will Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Debut?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will officially be returning later this month with the first new chapter in the month since the start of its four month hiatus, and fans will need to be ready for the start of Boruto's official timeskip, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex! It's been a wild time for the Naruto franchise as while Masashi Kishimoto's original Naruto series is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its anime release, the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel has been on hold. Both the anime and manga have been taking some time off to get ready for the highly anticipated time skip.

But while the Boruto anime is on a much longer, and much less clear hiatus before its next phase, the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga has finally reached the end of its own hiatus. Boruto last left on a massive cliffhanger with Chapter 80 last Spring as it teased that Boruto Uzumaki was now a fugitive from the Hidden Leaf Village accused of killing Naruto. Now the series has moved forward in time to get closer to that timeskip tease at the very beginning of the Boruto sequel, and here's what you need to know to start Boruto: Two Blue Vortex right when it hits.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Naruto: Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Timeskip Manga Release Date

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will officially kick off the Boruto manga timeskip in the pages of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine on August 21st in Japan. This means fans in the United States will then be able to check out Boruto Chapter 81 on Sunday, August 20th with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's Manga Plus library as soon as it releases overseas. When we had last seen Boruto, he had left the Hidden Leaf Village together with Sasuke and vowed to get strong enough to defeat Kawaki and Code.

Kawaki had used Eida's power to change the history of the Hidden Leaf Village, so now everyone thinks Kawaki is Naruto's son and Boruto killed Naruto. But as fans saw, Kawaki trapped Naruto and Hinata within his power and is now doing everything in his own ability to kill Boruto and stop Momoshiki Otsutsuki from fully awakening. With the timeskip throwing everything else into question, fans will be jumping into an intense new world when Boruto returns with new chapters later this month.

What are you hoping to see from Boruto's timeskip when it finally begins? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!